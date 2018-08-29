SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (SSNT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.09

News headlines about SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock earned a news impact score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4505421598283 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SSNT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.18. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. equities analysts anticipate that SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNT. Westpark Capital set a $7.00 target price on SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

