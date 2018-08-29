SJW Group (SJW) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

SJW opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.15.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). SJW Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $99.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

