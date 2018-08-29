Sky Plc (SKY) Insider Andrew Neal Griffith Acquires 15,427 Shares

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) insider Andrew Neal Griffith acquired 15,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.93) per share, with a total value of £238,347.15 ($307,465.36).

SKY stock opened at GBX 1,542.62 ($19.90) on Wednesday. Sky Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,378 ($17.78).

Get SKY alerts:

SKY (LON:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 67.30 ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 65.10 ($0.84) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). SKY had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 7.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.06) price objective on shares of SKY in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie cut SKY to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.19) to GBX 1,450 ($18.70) in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SKY from GBX 1,150 ($14.83) to GBX 1,250 ($16.12) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SKY has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,350.40 ($17.42).

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.