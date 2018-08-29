Smartlands (SLT) Market Capitalization Tops $7.64 Million

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $187,016.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartlands has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Smartlands token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00021356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00282127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00157246 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036344 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands’ genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

