Smoke (SMOKE) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Smoke token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Smoke has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoke has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoke alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00284896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00158646 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036408 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Smoke

Smoke’s total supply is 13,379,987 tokens. The official website for Smoke is www.smoke.network. Smoke’s official message board is medium.com/smokenetwork.

Smoke Token Trading

Smoke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.