Snap Inc (SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will post $282.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.90 million. Snap posted sales of $207.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 544,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749,802. Snap has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -2.73.

In related news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $117,552.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,496.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,465,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $16,790,859.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,794,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,283,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,969,749 shares of company stock valued at $35,571,930 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 171.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,968,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snap by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,014,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 81.1% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,989,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,688 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

