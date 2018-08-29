Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises approximately 0.9% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.30% of Snap-on worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 71.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $315,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

In other news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $1,152,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $729,598.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,816 shares of company stock worth $23,750,632. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

