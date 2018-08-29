SnipCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (SNIP)

SnipCoin (CURRENCY:SNIP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One SnipCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnipCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,205.00 worth of SnipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnipCoin has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000464 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000382 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SnipCoin Profile

SnipCoin is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. SnipCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SnipCoin is snip.today. SnipCoin’s official Twitter account is @sniptoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnipCoin

SnipCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnipCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

