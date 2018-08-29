Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Share Price

Headlines about Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aethlon Medical earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.9807126168719 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Aethlon Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 235,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.49 and a current ratio of 13.49. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.