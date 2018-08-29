Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Determine (DTRM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Determine earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.8599351248019 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Determine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Determine from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Determine to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Determine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of DTRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,892. Determine has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Determine had a negative net margin of 43.83% and a negative return on equity of 182.99%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Determine will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.

