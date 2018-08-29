Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Price

News articles about Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stitch Fix earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9674429209729 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SFIX opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $38.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.67 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $817,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $1,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,149 shares of company stock valued at $26,926,767 in the last quarter.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

