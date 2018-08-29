Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Stock Price

News stories about Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hope Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4871218457578 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

HOPE stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In other news, EVP David Lee Song sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Byun sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $721,735.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

