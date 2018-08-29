Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Payment Data Systems (PYDS) Share Price

News stories about Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Payment Data Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3098108253393 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Payment Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,148. Payment Data Systems has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.10.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Payment Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 20.03%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 16,510 shares of Payment Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $28,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,319.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 34,659 shares of Payment Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $60,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,193 shares of company stock valued at $279,393 in the last 90 days. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Payment Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payment Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.