Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Share Price

News stories about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6335605914381 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

HMHC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 25,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $796.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.47. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $375.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.20 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

