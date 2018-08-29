Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marathon Oil earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.9093121079323 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

NYSE:MRO opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

