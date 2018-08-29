Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pitney Bowes (PBI) Share Price

Media stories about Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pitney Bowes earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.4803688017579 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,283. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.03 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 138.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

PBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

