Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Playags (AGS) Stock Price

News headlines about Playags (NYSE:AGS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Playags earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1382441171184 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AGS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 4,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Playags has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Playags had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. Playags’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Playags will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Playags in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Playags from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Playags in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Playags in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Playags news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 6,325,000 shares of Playags stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $177,163,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

