Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Worldpay (WP) Share Price

News stories about Worldpay (NYSE:WP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Worldpay earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.0535973261692 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

WP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Worldpay stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

