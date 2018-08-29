Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Halcon Resources (HK) Share Price

News coverage about Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halcon Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 47.7973900849645 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE HK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,692. Halcon Resources has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $666.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 4.12.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 135.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Halcon Resources will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

HK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

