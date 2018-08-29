Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Standard Motor Products (SMP) Share Price

Headlines about Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Standard Motor Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.5338722749495 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SMP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,163. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Standard Motor Products announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. CL King lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,539.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick D. Sturdivant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

