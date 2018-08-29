Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect 2U (TWOU) Stock Price

Media stories about 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 2U earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.3743723608291 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.15 and a beta of -0.11. 2U has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. 2U’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $995,025.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

