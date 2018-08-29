Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FLIR Systems (FLIR) Share Price

Media coverage about FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FLIR Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.8382552768605 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

FLIR opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $209,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $743,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

