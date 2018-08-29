Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (KYN) Share Price

Media headlines about Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7696179554276 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KYN stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

