Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Stock Price

Headlines about AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.7535273251334 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AXGN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,952. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -140.23 and a beta of 0.01. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Get AxoGen Inc Common Stock alerts:

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,304.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen, Inc Common Stock

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.