Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ASGN (ASGN) Stock Price

News stories about ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ASGN earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 44.8913469410703 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ASGN has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,457.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 25,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $2,269,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,687 shares of company stock worth $4,630,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

