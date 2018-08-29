Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Share Price

Media coverage about Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Briggs & Stratton earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4951161224979 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $878.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 87,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,492.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,347.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

