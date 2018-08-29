Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novo Nordisk A/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1102009608627 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 83.32%. sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

