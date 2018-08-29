Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tapestry (TPR) Share Price

News headlines about Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tapestry earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the luxury accessories retailer an impact score of 45.3687286219273 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $59.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 51.33%.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

