Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Varonis Systems (VRNS) Share Price

Media stories about Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Varonis Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.9848985599453 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.40 and a beta of 0.62. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 176,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $13,770,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,563,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.58 per share, with a total value of $100,571.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,205.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,058 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,356 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

