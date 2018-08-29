Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FirstEnergy (FE) Share Price

News headlines about FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FirstEnergy earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.0897324098561 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of FE opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.