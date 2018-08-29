Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) Share Price

Media coverage about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8855295138694 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,862. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio.

