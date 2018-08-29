Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TSR (TSRI) Share Price

News articles about TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TSR earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.8696360278843 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ TSRI traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,443. TSR has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.92.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp acquired 55,680 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $432,633.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 432,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,876.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph F. Hughes sold 819,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $5,121,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

