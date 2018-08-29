Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) Stock Price

Media headlines about Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Bio-Chem earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7739990720752 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OBCI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.52. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

