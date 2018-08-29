Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WestRock (WRK) Share Price

Media headlines about WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WestRock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2779149199469 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE WRK opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.65%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.