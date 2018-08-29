Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Equifax (EFX) Share Price

Headlines about Equifax (NYSE:EFX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equifax earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.9820689134015 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Equifax has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

