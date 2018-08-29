Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Exterran (EXTN) Stock Price

News headlines about Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exterran earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.282424812081 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Exterran alerts:

EXTN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exterran has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Exterran had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $343.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.75 million. equities analysts expect that Exterran will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.