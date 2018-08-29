Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gogo (GOGO) Share Price

News headlines about Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gogo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 42.6065921835729 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “under perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 901,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,319. The firm has a market cap of $386.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Gogo has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.64 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Gogo will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. purchased 146,915 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $746,328.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

