Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pall (PLL) Share Price

News coverage about Pall (NYSE:PLL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pall earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 45.4420593017995 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PLL opened at $127.11 on Wednesday.

About Pall

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification company. The Company is a supplier of filtration, separation and purification technologies, principally made by the Company using its engineering capability and fluid management, filter media, and other fluid clarification and separations equipment for the removal of solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants from a variety of liquids and gases.

