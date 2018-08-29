Sonos (SONO) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.