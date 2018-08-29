Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) & Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ: CVGI) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sorl Auto Parts and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sorl Auto Parts currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.68%. Given Sorl Auto Parts’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sorl Auto Parts is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Commercial Vehicle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorl Auto Parts $390.52 million 0.23 $24.32 million $1.26 3.71 Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million 0.41 -$1.70 million $0.44 22.70

Sorl Auto Parts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group. Sorl Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorl Auto Parts 5.75% 12.83% 4.14% Commercial Vehicle Group 2.46% 38.01% 8.01%

Summary

Sorl Auto Parts beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); and aftermarket seats and components. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior cabs of commercial vehicles, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, carpets, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products, as well as exterior components for commercial recreational and specialty vehicles. In addition, this segment provides cab structures, sleeper boxes, body panels, structural components, bumper fascias and fender liners; and mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Construction and Agriculture segment provides electronic wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

