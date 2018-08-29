SpaceCoin (SPACE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, SpaceCoin has traded up 18% against the US dollar. SpaceCoin has a total market capitalization of $109,279.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000970 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,025.34 or 2.98404612 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00065379 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin (CRYPTO:SPACE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 24,009,348 coins. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpaceCoin’s official website is spacecoin.info.

Buying and Selling SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

