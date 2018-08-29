Spark Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Simms sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $151,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 310,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,045 shares of company stock worth $1,201,861. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCKY stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $226.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCKY. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

