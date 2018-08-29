Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $248,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 30.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total transaction of $1,050,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Stuart Campbell sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.17, for a total transaction of $189,067.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,716.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,957. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MLAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $206.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

