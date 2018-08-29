Spark Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

In other Weyco Group news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $36,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,776.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Wittkowske sold 4,000 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $156,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,678.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $450,519. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

