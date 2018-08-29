SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Receives $21.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $48,135.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,463.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Eidson sold 44,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,170,515.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,521.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,107 shares of company stock worth $1,661,824. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SpartanNash by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 569,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SpartanNash by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SpartanNash by 7.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,621,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 101,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,197. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

