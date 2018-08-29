SpartanNash (SPTN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2018 – SpartanNash had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – SpartanNash was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – SpartanNash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

8/16/2018 – SpartanNash was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2018 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2018 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

7/30/2018 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/26/2018 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 101,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $178,172.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $48,135.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,463.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

