SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPH. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Jackson Financial Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,590,000.

NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

