Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

STXB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,715. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,399,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

