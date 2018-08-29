Sprouts Price Tops $0.0000 (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Sprouts has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $6,308.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sprouts coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sprouts has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,671,596,440,321 coins. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

