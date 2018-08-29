St. Joe (JOE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. St. Joe earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6338455794669 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 1,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,456. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 0.91. St. Joe has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.00.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. St. Joe had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 56.86%. analysts predict that St. Joe will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded St. Joe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

